Four PM House officials contract Covid-19

At least four Prime Minister’s House officials have tested positive for coronavirus during a regular testing routine.

They were put under isolation after they were found positive of Covid-19.

Earlier on April 30, The National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaiser had gone into isolation at his residence as he was tested positive for coronavirus.

He was another high-profile personality found infected with coronavirus in Pakistan after Sindh Governor Imran Ismail as the NA Speaker Asad Qaiser confirmed that he is tested positive for the virus.