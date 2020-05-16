Eid holidays to start on Friday

The government has announced Eid holidays from May 22 to May 27, a notification from the interior ministry said on Saturday.

According to the notification, May 22 to May 27, which is Friday to Wednesday, shall be public holidays.

On these days all businesses, public places, community parks and shops will remain closed with the exception of essential services such as medical stores.

The Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee will meet on May 23 (Saturday) in Karachi for the Shawwal moon-sighting, according to the spokesperson for the ministry of religious affairs.

Committee Chairman Mufti Muneebur Rehman will preside over the meeting.