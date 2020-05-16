Shopping malls, auto industry in Punjab to open from Monday

–Punjab CM also approves resumption of public transport, online cab services

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Saturday announced that as a part of lifting the lockdown in phases, it has decided to reopen shopping malls and allow the automotive industry to resume operations from Monday.

The announcement came as Punjab recorded more than 14,000 cases of the coronavirus and more than 240 deaths.

According to Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan, the overall situation across the province is satisfactory after the government allowed people to go on about their daily businesses while ensuring the implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

The minister said that the decision to either ease or ramp up lockdown restrictions will be taken keeping in view the public response during the coronavirus pandemic.

He said that people can carry out daily activities while making sure they are following the SOPs put in place by the government.

The Punjab minister expressed hope that the public will not take undue advantage of the ease in curbs and act responsibly.

He said the transport industry has also been allowed to resume inter-city travel with the already-agreed SOPs.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar gave his approval for inter-city and inter-district transport to reopen and announced a 20 per cent reduction in fares.

“We will pass on the benefit of a reduction in petroleum prices to passengers,” said Buzdar.

It was also decided to allow online taxi services to operate.

Buzdar warned that all services will have to strictly abide by the safety protocols outlined by the government.

All passengers, drivers and bus conductors must wear a mask when stepping out of their homes.

All bus operators will be required to make sanitisers available for passengers and ensure proper distancing between people while seated.

It was also decided that shopping malls and power looms will be reopened and churches will be allowed to hold service on Sunday as long as SOPs are followed.

Buzdar urged citizens to follow the Standard Operating Procedures laid out by the government in order to remain safe from the coronavirus.

The CM Punjab said that the decision to ease the lockdown came keeping in view the difficulties faced by a common man.

He said that the threat of the virus is still present, therefore, public needs to remain cautious and show responsibility.

Buzdar said that action would be taken against those violating the SOPs, adding that the government is vigilant regarding the situation arising out of the virus outbreak.

The chief minister explained that the Punjab government adopted a multilateral approach to the tackle the situation.

He added that if people stay at homes then the chances of spread of the virus will lessen, adding that protection lies in following the social distancing policy.

A day ago, the Punjab government decided in principle to allow public transport to resume.

Punjab finalised the SOPs in a meeting with the transport association, with the latter’s representative agreeing to reduce the fares on the back of a steep decline in petroleum prices.

It was decided that the passengers would be obligated to wear face masks and maintain a distance of three feet during travel. Transporters were also bound to check the temperature of everyone travelling and avoid overloading their vehicles.

Meanwhile, Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid presided over a session on Saturday, where she said that ending the lockdown does not mean that the virus threat has ended.

She said that the cases in Punjab are increasing, which is why the government is comprehensively noting the medical arrangements across the province.

Rashid said that the government is utilising all the resources to ensure adequate medical facilities are being provided to the people.

Punjab Health Secretary Nabeel Ahmed also briefed the session regarding the measures put in place against the virus outbreak.

Punjab currently has more than 14,000 cases of infection and reported more than 240 deaths.