Billion Tree Tsunami project appointments challenged in IHC

ISLAMABAD: A man challenged on Friday the appointments in Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Billion Tree Tsunami project in the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The petitioner, identified as Amir Sattar, said that he had applied for the post of GIS (Geographic Information Systems) Analyst after reading an advertisement in the newspaper. He said that the BTTP had 33 openings for analysts.

He said that he wasn’t hired on the post even after clearing his interview and test. Eighteen people with no relevant experience or expertise have been hired. The authorities gave preference to diploma holders over degree holders, the petition says.

The court has summoned climate change secretary on June 2. Justice Lubna Saleem Pervaiz has summoned a reply from all the respondents too.