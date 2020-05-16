257 nationals stranded in Iraq return home

ISLAMABAD: A special Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight, carrying 257 stranded nationals from Iraq, landed in Islamabad on Saturday.

Most of the nationals stranded in Iraq were working for oil and gas companies and were unable to return following the suspension of international flight operations.

Pakistan Ambassador to Iraq Sajid Bilal saw off the passengers at the Baghdad International Airport. The flight was arranged by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari.

Ambassador Bilal also lauded the Iraqi government for facilitating the repatriation of the stranded nationals.

According to Minister for Aviation Division Ghulam Sarwar Khan, some 7,000 stranded nationals will be repatriated before Eid-ul-Fitr.

He said thousands of stranded nationals, including students, workers, members of Tableeghi Jamaat and pilgrims have been repatriated from the world over.

The minister further maintained that the Aviation Division operated 181 inbound flights, adding that at least 250 students from Wuhan will be repatriated through special flights on Monday.