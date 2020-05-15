NAB tightens noose on Ghulam Sarwar Khan in assets beyond means case

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday formally initiated an investigation against Federal Minister of Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan in an assets beyond means case.

According to local media outlets, Rawalpindi NAB has directed the federal minister to submit a complete record of assets in his possession as well as those owned by his wife and children.

These records are to include all agricultural, residential and commercial properties of the Ghulam Sarwar.

The notice issued by NAB has directed revenue officials to present the required assets records on Friday morning.