Govt says wearing masks mandatory in public spaces

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Friday emphasised that wearing of face masks would be mandatory at public spaces, as the government has stepped up the drive to educate people through a “robust public awareness campaign” to contain the soaring coronavirus infections.

Minister for Planning Development Reforms and Special Initiatives Asad Umar chaired the NCOC meeting to discuss the current status of the coronavirus testing capacity, number of ventilators, and capacity building of the healthcare professionals to cope with the pandemic.

The NCOC was also told that a special documentary on the use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) was “successfully launched and telecast on all media channels”.

The documentary was prepared to depict various PPE equipment being used. It also aimed at visually aiding and help doctors, paramedics, healthcare workers to wear various PPE equipment during the various procedures.

Asad Umar said that in a short span of time, the government has been able to reach out to people through Ehsaas Programme, in addition to providing relief to the industrial sector and powers bills payment for small and medium enterprises.

“Over Rs100 billion have been distributed to more than 8 million beneficiaries through Ehsaas Emergency Cash Relief,” he added. Asad said Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar had prepared Rs 50 billion project to benefit 3.5 million Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and Rs 50 billion for agricultural relief package for farmers and Rs50 billion were allocated for the health sector.

He mentioned that around 100,000 health professionals would get trained through a special programme for training on PPE use and 5000 ICU workers were also getting specialized training.