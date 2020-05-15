Govt may partially resume domestic flight operations before Eid

The federal government may partially resume domestic flight operations before Eidul Fitr amid return of Pakistanis stranded in Saudi Arabia and Pakistan International Airlines’ (PIA) decision to send more relief flights to Europe, a local news outlet reported on Thursday.

Reportedly, flight operations may be partially resumed at airports of Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore and Peshawar with only 50 per cent passengers allowed on board.

According the standard operating procedures (SOPs) under consideration, social distancing and wearing of face masks would be ensured and all inbound and outbound passengers would have to undergo a full medical examination.

Meanwhile, the national flag carrier will bring home 250 people from Saudi Arabia to Lahore on Friday via a special flight and more flights would be sent to Europe to bring back stranded Pakistanis. Reportedly, flights will depart from Islamabad to Barcelona on May 17, Lahore to Frankfurt on May 19 and Islamabad to Milan on May 22.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) had banned domestic flight operations till May 29.