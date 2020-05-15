Dr Akhtar Nazir posted as ECP secretary

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has posted Dr Akhtar Nazir, a BS-21 officer of Pakistan Administrative Services, as the election watchdog’s secretary in his own pay and scale with immediate effect.

According to an ECP notification, the order was issued with the approval of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC).

Earlier, the services of Dr Akhtar Nazir had been placed at the disposal of Election Commission of Pakistan on deputation basis, on standard terms and conditions as per notification of Establishment Division issued on May 13.

Zafar Iqbal Hussain, a BS-21 officer who was serving as ECP secretary, has been transferred and posted as Special Secretary (BS-21) ECP with immediate effect.