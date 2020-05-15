Disgruntled PTI stalwart discusses Karachi issues with PM Imran

Najeeb Haroon, the disgruntled lawmaker of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), called on Prime Minister Imran Khan to discuss issues faced by the citizens of Karachi and the measures needed to resolve them, a local news outlet reported on Thursday.

The PTI founding member had resigned from his position as an MNA on April 18 to protest the lack of funds provided to him for development in his constituency. While announcing his decision on Twitter, he had said that he wanted to do something for the city but since he had not been able to improve his constituency or his hometown, he could no longer stay in his position.

Soon after his announcement, reports emerged that the premier had telephoned Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and had directed him to approach Haroon to persuade him to withdraw his resignation. Imran had reportedly told Ismail that Haroon was the founding member of his party and his grievances should be addressed.

Reportedly, Thursday’s meeting came after the premier summoned the PTI stalwart to redress his grievances.

During the meeting, Haroon told PM Imran that Karachi deserves special attention as it awarded an extraordinary mandate to the party in the 2018 general election.

“The prime minister is taking keen interest in the development of Karachi,” the news outlet reported Haroon as saying after the meeting.

Reportedly, the PTI lawmaker also lauded the prime minister for devising better strategy to deal with the coronavirus and urged him to revisit his decision for restricting transport movement during the lockdown.