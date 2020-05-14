Sindh cancels board exams amid Covid-19 outbreak

KARACHI: Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani on Thursday announced that the board examinations for matriculation and intermediate students will not be held this year due to the coronavirus outbreak.

According to a statement issued by his office, students will be promoted to the next class without examination.

Ghani said that a legislative change or an amendment will be required to promote the students to the next class, adding that however, the decision to pass the students is final.

He added that the decision to not hold exams was taken by the Sindh government’s Education Steering Committee.

Last week, the federal government announced to close educational institutes until July 15 while canceling board exams until the end of this year.

Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood said that due to the ongoing health crisis, the board examinations for the 9th grade to intermediate will not be held.

He said that students will be promoted on the basis of the last years’ exams, adding that on this basis, students will be admitted to universities over their intermediate first-year results.