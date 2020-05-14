Shahbaz Gill appointed as PM’s special assistant on political communication

LAHORE: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Wednesday appointed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) member Shahbaz Gill as his special assistant on political communication.

According to a notification issued by the Cabinet Division: “The Prime Minister, in terms of rule 4(6) of the Rules of Business, 1973 read with serial No.1 A or Schedule-V-A of the said Rules has been pleased to appoint Dr Shahbaz Gill as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication, with immediate effect”.

“The appointment has been made on an honorary basis,” the notification read.

It may be noted here Gill had resigned as the spokesman to Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Usman Buzdar in September 2019.

“I hereby resign from the post of official spokesperson to Punjab CM,” Gill had written in a hand-written note without specifying any reason.

Whereas, late PTI leader Naeemul Haque had said that Gill was removed on the request of Usman Buzdar.

According to different sources, Gill was removed from his post because he was promoting himself instead of his boss.

“The Punjab chief minister had some reservations with Shahbaz Gill, and he was removed because Buzdar requested it,” Haque had said in a video message, adding that Gill might be assigned an important role in the federal government.