PTI set to sweep upcoming ECP-conducted board exam evaluations

The incumbent Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaaf is set to sweep the upcoming evaluations in lieu of board exams for classes 9, 10, 11 and 12.

“We feel that the PTI is going to sweep not just the federal board but also the local, regional boards,” said Mazher Hussein, an Islamabad-based political analyst. “Our previous stats are also indicating the same, specially since the exams are going to be conducted this time by the Election Commission of Pakistan and not the respective Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education.”

“Even before the Corona crisis, the exams were set to be conducted by the ECP, with the invigilation done by jawans of the Pakistan army,” said Hussein. “So the results were expected to be similar, but the Corona crisis pretty much sealed the deal.”