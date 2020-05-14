PM’s aide Razak Dawood records statement in sugar probe

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Adviser on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood appeared before the sugar inquiry commission on Thursday.

According to details, the commission had summoned Dawood for questioning him about the export and subsidy of sugar. The Sugar Advisory Board, presided over by Dawood, had recommended the export of sugar after which the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) had allowed export of 1.1 million tonnes of the essential commodity in October and December of 2018.

On Wednesday, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had also appeared before the commission and recorded his statement regarding the Punjab government’s role from the crushing season to the freight support and export subsidy of sugar in 2018-19 financial year.

Earlier, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had appeared before the commission on Saturday and Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar had recorded his statement on the decisions taken by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) and the federal cabinet regarding sugar and its export on Tuesday.