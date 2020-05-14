Playing with fire

Easing the lockdown may be premature

AT PENPOINT

Pakistan has opted to ease its lockdown, even though it has not yet hit peak of the pandemic, nor has it got in place the testing facilities that are supposed to be an essential concomitant of any easing of the lockdown. Prime Minister Imran Khan seems inclined to do what is necessary to revive the economy, even though it is not clear why he needs to do so, or whether the easing will revive the economy or not.

While US President Donald Trump has a clear electoral target for trying to end the US lockdown, facing a re-election vote in November, Imran does not have the same electoral compulsion. He might look at Narendra Modi in next-door India, who has been extending a similar lockdown, which he has imposed on his country. Modi has not shown any haste, perhaps because he came off an election last year, and does not need to face the electorate until 2024. Imran’s own election was earlier, but as he does not have to go to the electorate until 2023, he has no reason to be hasty.

A further incentive not to rush things is that Pakistan is not an engine of the world economy. Pakistan’s economic activity will not pick up until the world economy does, and with the world looking likely not to revive until the USA comes out of the surge that it now seems to be undergoing, it is possible that the re-opening will be premature. China has experienced its surge, as has Europe, and the USA is left.

However, the surge’s passing does not mean the end of the crisis. It might merely prove to be a pause between waves. Another thing is the events of the present rather than the future, which show that the number of casualties in Europe and China are still occurring, new cases are still appearing, the only change being a decrease in the number of deaths. This decrease should last, but already there are fears being voiced that there will be a winter surge. The virus will appear to die down over the summer, but will make a comeback over the winter, when it gets the chances given to it by existing viral infections, which will reduce immunity to other infections.

There is something called herd immunity, when people do not catch the disease because they’ve already had it. Also, they can’t act as carriers because they can’t catch it, which means that the chain of transmission will be broken, making it even harder to catch the disease. At that point, it is thought, even people who have not had the disease will not catch it, because they would not have been exposed to it.

There is a problem with such an approach, though, and that is the high number of deaths that would take place if it was followed. The number of infections would have to cover 30 percent of the population, which would undergo a fatality rate of something like 10 percent, which would work out to three percent, which would mean about 6 million people in Pakistan. Apart from the extreme lack of concern shown for human life, the healthcare system, already creaking at the joints, would collapse early on.

This scenario would likely play out sooner rather than later, because the weather is not acting so as to meet Imran’s belief (and fervent hope) that the virus would be killed off by the dry heat of summer. Nature seems to be conspiring against Mankind, particularly in the South Asian region. However, this conspiracy has the same origin as the virus itself. Just as the coronavirus is the latest, and so far most successful, to make the leap from species endangered by global warming to human beings, so is the failure of the weather to grow hotter to be ascribed to the effects of global warming.

Incidentally, another effect of this relatively pleasant weather during Ramadan is that the monsoon will probably fail, with the resultant agricultural disaster to be laid at the door of the present government. Apart from the monsoon failure, there is also a locust invasion, again to be attributed to global warming, which has made the locust spread into areas which are newly becoming attractive to it. That was the reason for the dengue fever epidemic: the increasing warmth made the climate more hospitable to the mosquito carrying the germ.

This puts Pakistan on unpleasant territory. US President Donald Trump claims that not only is global warming a hoax, but it is a Chinese conspiracy to stop the USA becoming great again. Pakistan has been a loyal ally of the USA, which still feels it can make it use its influence with the Taliban over the prisoner swap with the Kabul government that is causing difficulties in the peace process. Yet it has also been a staunch friend of China, not just because both countries fought wars with India in the 1960s, but because their cooperation across a broad spectrum of activities has been greater than the benefits Pakistan has got from the USA.

With China and the USA using the covid-19 pandemic as an arena of competition, Pakistan is being forced to choose between the two. Pakistan does not like the USA’s growing closeness to India, seeing this as a preliminary to being forced to follow the Indian lead in settling the Kashmir issue. The recent partition of Kashmir state into two separate union territories indicates a movement towards an independent Kashmir. The USA can be expected to exert pressure on Pakistan to accept this.

While this sort of politics continues, the process of global warming continues. The result of economic collapse has meant the shutting down of a lot of polluting factories, and the unexpected return of wildlife. There has not been an irreversible change, but the takeaway is clear: there should be a lot fewer industries, probably even a lot fewer people. And it seems that that is the direction Imran has chosen.

Of course, it might be incompetence rather than malevolence. That is certainly what Trump is accused of, in his response to the crisis, as well as his rush to reopen, even before the USA has gone through its own surge. The high casualty rate, which is the highest in the world, is to an extent because of a large population. The claim that the Chinese launched the pandemic to get him to lose the election is perhaps a bit of explaining in advance to his base of why he will lose. This rush to reopen contrasts with British PM Boris Johnson, who is taking it relatively slowly, now that his country is past the surge of its first wave; but then, Johnson doesn’t face an election until 2024.

Imran might do well to remember that he does face an election until 2023, unless he dissolves earlier (and the last time that happened was in 1993; the only time a PM dissolved off his own bat was in 1977). His handling of the pandemic may be either ham-fisted or sagacious, only the electorate will decide. However, elections are not about the past. The next poll will probably be about who is most likely to prepare for the Next Big One.