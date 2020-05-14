Maryam Nawaz and Erthugul have similar leadership ethos, says Hina Butt

Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hina Parvez Butt hailed her party leader Maryam Nawaz Sharif with the popular protagonist of the Turkish TV show, Ertugrul.

The MPA took to micro-blogging website Twitter and revealed that she has also jumped on the Ertugrul bandwagon.

“I am watching Ertugrul nowadays and I see Maryam Nawaz has similar leadership qualities as him. Her strong belief in God, her courage to not give up, her conviction to stand on her principles even when everyone is against her, her ability to differentiate between right and wrong,” she wrote.

The famous show has sparked a lot of conversation among artists and fans. Recently, veteran actor Reema Khan also expressed her views regarding the ongoing debate about the airing of Diriliş: Ertuğrul in Pakistan.

She wasn’t too happy with the Ertuğrul fever and echoed Shaan’s sentiments about how it was unfair to promote ‘borrowed’ content when your own artistes were suffering.

“Shaan Shahid had raised his voice against the airing of foreign content on national television. I would like to second him that it is unfair to promote foreign content, especially when your own artists are sitting workless at home,” Khan said.