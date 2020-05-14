Indian Army launches annual pre-budget summer offensive

RAWALPINDI – The cowardly Indian Army has once again initiated its annual summer offensive. While the Indian Army’s violations across the Line of Control (LoC), this special offensive is designed to increase the cross-border firing at this time of the year.

The increased violations, as part of the annual summer offensive of the Indian Army, were seen over the past week in Bandala sector of Bhimber district where Indian troops started shelling. Firing was witnessed in Poonch district this week as well. On Monday, the Indian Army completely discarded the ceasefire to target Kotli district.

Experts note that the unprovoked and unrelenting ceasefire violations from across the dividing line reflect frustration of the Indian Army, which despite getting the third highest defence budget has yet to win any war against civilians.

“It is these budgetary frustrations – ie the failure to translate the budget that they get into any meaningful triumphs – that pushes Indian Army to launch this annual pre-budget summer offensive just a month before the budget announcement in Pakistan,” Lt Gen (retd) Amjad Shoaib said while talking to The Dependent.

Analyst Moeed Pirzada further stressed that the Indian Army’s offensive directly impacts the financial imbalance in the country.

“Indian Army’s aggression pushes budgetary mismatches every year. For instance, civilians ate up more than half the budget in both 2018 and 2019,” Pirzada said.