Govt to bring Opp on board regarding new laws

To put an end to the controversy concerning new legislation, the federal government has decided to take the opposition parties on board before tabling any new bills in the National Assembly.

On the directives of PM’s Adviser on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan, the parliamentary affairs ministry has issued a communiqué to other ministries telling them to inform the parliamentary parties about any new bill two days before it was due to be tabled in the legislature.

The document further read that no ministry or division had informed the parliamentary affairs ministry about any legislation so far. If they intend to present any bill in the National Assembly, they should complete the consultation process at the earliest so that it could be introduced in the ongoing session of the lower house of parliament, it added.