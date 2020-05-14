Germany charges Indian national with spying for RAW

German prosecutors have charged an Indian man with spying on the Sikh community and Kashmir activists in Germany for Indian spy agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) for more than two years, Al-Jazeera reported.

The federal prosecutor’s office said on Wednesday that espionage charges against the suspect, identified only as Balvir S. in line with German privacy rules, were filed at a state court in Frankfurt.

He is accused of agreeing to pass the information on Sikhs and the Kashmir freedom movement and their relatives to an employee of RAW on or before January 2015.

According to prosecutors, the suspect was in regular telephone and personal contact with the Germany-based intelligence officer and passed on information “in numerous cases” until December 2017.

They did not specify whether he is in custody.

“He allegedly provided information about figures in the Sikh opposition scene and the Kashmiri movement and their relatives in Germany, and passed this on to his handlers who were working at the Indian consulate general in Frankfurt,” the higher regional court in the city said in a statement earlier this week.

The trial will open on August 25.

The same Frankfurt court convicted an Indian couple for spying on the same communities last December. The husband was handed a suspended prison sentence of 18 months for acting as a foreign intelligence agent and his wife was fined 180 days’ wages for aiding him.