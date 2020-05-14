Bilawal asks people to say prayers at home on Youm-e-Ali

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Thursday appealed to the public to protect themselves and their families from Covid-19 and to seek God’s protection against the pandemic by saying special prayers at home on account of Youm-e-Ali, which is observed by Muslims on the 21st of the holy month of Ramzan to commemorate the martyrdom of Imam Ali ibn Abi Talib (AS).

In a video message, the PPP chief said that the people should also say special prayers for frontline doctors, nurses, paramedical staff members and health workers, who are fighting the coronavirus pandemic by putting their own lives and health in danger, adding that people should not place unbearable burden on them.

Meanwhile, during telephonic conversation with PPP lawmakers, Bilawal was also briefed about the coronavirus situation and the relief activities being undertaken to facilitate the people.

Senator Yousuf Baloch presented a report about the situation in Lyari and how ration was being distributed in the area. Bilawal instructed him to take measures to protect the people from coronavirus and to spread awareness about the importance of social distancing.

Sohail Anwar Sial presented a detailed report about the situation in Larkana and was directed by the PPP chief to resolve the public’s issues while assuring them of further relief. Sial informed Bilawal that all measures have been taken for Youm-e-Ali.

He also said that measures are being taken to distribute Zakaat to the deserving people and Rs2,000 had already been delivered to each beneficiary of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) during 2019-20.

Ikramullah Dharejo briefed the PPP chief about the condition of labourers, who then directed him to take measures to protect them from Covid-19. Bilawal said that PPP’s priority is to save the health and employment of labourers, and asked Dharejo to inform the public about the importance of social distancing amid this pandemic.

The PPP chief also told Khalid Khan to protect the people of his constituency from coronavirus, and directed him to gather statistics of losses due to locust attack in the area.