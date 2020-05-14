﻿ Balochistan finance minister tests positive for Covid-19 - Pakistan Today

Balochistan finance minister tests positive for Covid-19

by Staff Report , (Last Updated 4 hours ago)

QUETTA: Balochistan Finance Minister Zahoor Buledi has tested positive for the coronavirus, it emerged on Thursday.

Buledi confirmed the news through a tweet. “I’m in self-quarantine as per the guidelines of the doctors. Alhamdulillah, asymptomatic and recovering. Thanks to all,” he tweeted.

Buledi is the first minister from Balochistan to test positive for Covid-19.



