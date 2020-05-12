Closure of universities likely to be extended: HEC

ISLAMABAD: The closure of the public and private universities in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic may extend beyond July 15, according to the minutes of a meeting of the varsities heads that was chaired by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) Chairman Dr Tariq Banuri.
“The future scenario is uncertain and the closure of universities till July 15, 2020, could be extended. “This has necessitated decisions and steps on part of both HEC and universities with regard to online teaching, examinations, and admissions,” it was said during the meeting.
Moreover, the heads of universities decided that all higher educational institutes will announce their policies on examinations and admissions within one week.
The meeting held at the Higher Education Commission (HEC) decided that the “special problems faced by the graduating students will be addressed” as well. The HEC will set up an appellate system to follow up on student complaints, it added.
HEC Chairman Dr Tariq Banuri said the purpose of examinations is to reward students for actions that would make them successful in their future lives.
Responding to a question promotion of students without exams, he said, “Examinations and assessments are an integral part of the teaching process. Attempts to eliminate exams will have severe repercussions for educational quality and student achievement.”,
“Only fake degree mills issue degrees and certificates without verification,” he added.
Sharing their views on the occasion, the Vice-Chancellors appreciated HEC for its proactive approach towards the impending academic hardships in the wake of lockdown and closure of universities. They agreed to come up with their examination policies, based on natures of examinations, aligned with their respective feasibility scenarios and needs of students.
All efforts must be made to sustain educational activities during this difficult period, so as to minimize any disruption in the academic calendar. HEC directed universities to formulate and publicly announce transparent policies on how they would conduct examinations at the end of the Corona-affected semester, they urged.
“A clear policy is also needed on admissions in the light of the recent decisions by examination boards to announce results on the basis of past exams,” the meeting agreed.
The HEC chairman stated that Pakistan was passing through a national emergency and the HEC and universities, in their capacities, are committed to providing public service by fulfilling their obligations.
The chairman said students had raised a number of concerns, including those about the quality of online instruction, the issues of connectivity faced by some of them, and uncertainty with regard to examinations.
Sir kindly refund our semster fee or adjust in next semester. Parents are unable to pay fee due to lockdown. Kindly take serious issue.
Kindly promote all students in next semester according to previous GPA… Bcz online examination system will be not good for students
Sir kindly promote all the students in next semester as these online lectures are not much beneficial.There are a lot of problems. And online examination system is not good for us.
The Quality of Online Instructions isn’t Enough for us to achieve a good practical knowledge. And also alot of Students are facing problem in attending the Classes online with expenses of Internet & network issues. Online lectures aren’t building our concepts, they’re just completing the courses. And Online Examination is much difficult to Count On. Kindly, for the sake of our future, give us semester break Until the universities Open or Promote Us in next semester according to previous GPA.
Plzzzz …think for us who are residents of villages as we went to pursuit education to university …… In these remote and far fetched areas we face many problems like problem of low data network as in villages there is no ptcl connection as well as towers. Only 2G network works in our remote areas ….plzzzzz do some favour to us , how can we acquire online knowledge in these areas plzzzzz take keen interest in our actual and genuine reason . We went to Lahore for betterment of our future but in such scenario we shall not be able ….only one week internet mbs packages is of 150 rps …think about us plzzzz … We are too much discomfited …plzzzz help us
Please kindly promote students on behalf of previous semester, no more online classes.
Please stop these useless online classes, dont waste our money and time we request you kindly promote students on behalf of previous semestes as government of Pakistan said.
Aoa! Respected sir, its a humble request of all the students that plz cancel our exams. Online classes are not much beneficial. They are just completing the course content. No doubt our teachers are really hardworking and they are doing their best right now. But it is a matter of student, their carrier. We are unable to understand practicals orally. Please sir just give us a semester break. Because the promotion to the next semeater will also proove a lose of this semester. We’ll not be able to know the skills of this semester. Kindly do something. We are looking for your final decision about freezing our semester. Best regards.
Aoa!Respected sir,it is humble request that plz cancel our exams. Online classes are just completing our course content.But we are unable to understand lectures.Due to network problems and due to other issues just like we can’t understand practical work .And we also can not give our best output due to such problems. So how can we gave these exams.So plzzzz sir just give us smester break.
if previous Gpa of some students is low so they can be dropped out so give an equal gpa to all of students e.g 2.5 or 2.6 so they can proceed further because they have a different mindset that they will improve thir gpa in next semester if they get the same as previous it can cause trouble in further semesters plzzz
Sir please do let us know about the PhD students who have to submit their theses in July as due to pandemic all the offices and departments are closed and we are unable to get the rectification and other things required for thesis
Sir kindly promote us according 3rd year marks
Sir kindly promote us according to previous semester result ….