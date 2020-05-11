Govt to go all out to repatriate stranded nationals, PM’s aide says

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime minister on National Security Dr Moeed Yusuf on Monday said that the government will go “all out” to rescue Pakistan nationals stranded across the globe, announcing that to date at least 20,000 nationals have been brought back home through special flights.

Addressing a press conference, Dr Yusuf said: “20,000 people have been repatriated, and about 120,000 people still want to return.”

Asked about the future of returning nationals who tested positive for the Covid-19, the SAPM responded they will be allowed to go if the provincial governments feel they can be isolated at home. However, he said, those who cannot be isolated at home, will be provided government quarantine facilities.