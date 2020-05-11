Firdous denied overnight stay at govt residence in Multan

Former special assistant to prime minister on information and broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan was refused government-owned residence in Multan for an overnight stay, a local news outlet reported on Sunday.

Reportedly, the former SAPM travelled to Multan from Karachi in a car and was accompanied by friends and a maid. However, upon arrival at government-owned circuit house in Multan, she was refused entry by the night guard who said that she was not a public office holder anymore. Firdous asked the guard for a sehri meal but was refusal again and she had to send her driver to the market to purchase a meal.

The former SAPM exchanged hot words with the lower staff of the government residence and tried to get in touch with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) District President Khalid Javed Warraich and Deputy Commissioner Amir Khattak, but their phones were switched off.

The news outlet reported that when the caretaker of the official residence was contacted, he said that there was no advance booking and the lower staff did not have the authority to allot a room to someone not holding a public office. He added that when he reached circuit house in the morning on Sunday, Firdous had already left for Lahore.