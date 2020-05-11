Few words for Mothers

As the global pandemic isolates us from social activities, there some suggestions for the mothers in order to save their children from any behavioral or psychological issues. These are:
- Engage the child in productive activities & don’t let them involve in useless activities.
- Limit the usage time period for smart technology like Tablets, Smartphones, computers, TV, etc.
- Be in touch with the course material and do prepare the course outlines. Do Some basic maths and learn language.
- Do some exercise regularly, it will make them healthy. Prefer some yoga poses because they are easy to do.
- Build some helpful habits because children have a lot of time and they can easily adopt any habits within 30 days.
Danish Malik
Rawalpindi