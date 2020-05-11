At least 5 injured in Peshawar IED blast: police

PESHAWAR: At least five people were injured, including two traffic police officials, in an improvised explosive device (IED) explosion on Peshawar’s Ashraf Road on Monday, Additional Inspector General (AIG) Shafqat Malik confirmed.

Following the blast, security forces cordoned off the area and shifted the injured to nearby medical facilities.

According to Malik, the bomb weighed around two kilograms and was the prime cause of the incident. “The bomb was remotely detonated,” he said, adding: “The bomb was planted in a motorbike.”

He added that the target was apparently the police officials on duty. An investigation is underway, he announced.

