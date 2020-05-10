Will Smith, Martin Lawrence to return in Bad Boys 4

LOS ANGELES: Months after the release of “Bad Boys for Life”, producer Jerry Bruckheimer has revealed that a fourth movie is currently in the works.

The Bad Boy franchise features Will Smith and Martin Lawrence as Miami detectives “Mike Lowry” and “Marcus Burnett”.

The latest movie of the popular franchise was released in January 2020.

In an interview with Collider, Jerry who produced all three films, discussed the last film and what is to come. “We had a great experience on the first one, both through the development process with Tom Rothman [chair of Sony] and his team and then through the editing process and filming process,” he said.

“We put together, along with their help, a movie that’s very satisfying for the audience, and we’d like to do it again, and I think they’d like us to do it again.”

“We’re currently working on a draft for the fourth one,” Bruckheimer said.