Two parliamentarians test positive for coronavirus

As the parliament gears up to meet on Monday to discuss the national strategy against the coronavirus crisis, two members of the lower house tested positive for the virus on Sunday.

Reportedly, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) lawmaker from Bajaur, Gul Zafar Khan, and Syed Mahmood Shah tested positive for COVID-19.

All members of the upper and lower houses of the parliament were instructed to get tested for the virus before attending their scheduled sessions so as to avert a potential risk of spreading the infection among other lawmakers.

A special team of the National Institute of Health (NIH) had taken swab samples of parliamentarians on Friday and the results came out on Sunday.

Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam, Senators Raja Zafarul Haq, Mushahid Hussain Syed, Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, Saleem Zia, Abdul Qayum and others tested negative.

Earlier in the day, Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari confirmed to have test positive for the virus and said that he had isolated himself. “I had got tested for coronavirus upon return from Dubai on April 28 and was declared negative. I took another test after a week, which turned out to be positive for the disease,” Mazari said.

On April 30, National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaiser had tested positive for coronavirus. “My coronavirus test has come back positive. I have quarantined myself in my house,” Qaiser had tweeted.