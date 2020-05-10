The covid conundrum

COVID-19 is an infectious disease caused by a new virus. This virus is very dangerous for everyone in this world.

The number of confirmed cases in Pakistan are 28551 including 623 deaths. But in Balochistan the number of confirmed cases are 1873 including 300 hundred deaths. Public is facing lots of difficulties specially the poor families for treatment. Unfortunately, in Balochistan masses have numerous problems regarding health sector. There is no good mechanism of hospitals and poor people are facing lack of facilities which are required to be amended. There is also shortage of modern machineries in hospitals. It is mandatory upon government to provide health facilities in Balochistan.

Haneef Baloch Sajidi

Awaran