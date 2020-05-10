Tele-monitoring proving beneficial for transparency in projects: Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday said that the monitoring mechanism used to carry out timely and transparent completion of development projects has yielded positive results and would ensure freedom from corruption.

“The purpose of monitoring is to ensure transparency at every level. Looting and plundering in development projects are a thing of the past now,” he said.

During a meeting with Sahibzada Mehboob Sultan, Member of National Assembly (MNA) Amir Sultan, MNA Rana Shahbaz Ali, and Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Umer Farooq, Buzdar stressed on the need for the timely completion of development projects.

“Intentional delay in development projects of far flung areas and especially in southern Punjab will not be tolerated,” he warned, adding that no one will be allowed to loot and plunder development projects which the nation paid for with hard earned money.

For this purpose, he said, he was personally visiting different cities to review development projects.

“The government is monitoring every major and minor development project. It will not tolerate any irregularities,” he maintained.