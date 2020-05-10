Suggestions for parents

The government decided to open the Educational institutions in the month of July. Due to pandemic the school going children are following the isolation routine from the mid of March. This will cause the major issues from sociological aspects among the children & creating tensions between the parents. There are some suggestions for the parents to eliminate the tension from the atmosphere. First of all, the parents must involve the children in interactive indoor activities. They can engage their children to learn new creative things i.e Painting, calligraphy, language learning, smooth exercises etc. As the books shop is open now, the parents can purchase storybooks, Drawing copies etc and engage their children. They are focused to design a productive way to manage the time of children in a productive way. The entire syllabus books are their hand now they can learn it with the help of a tutor. Every child has its own psychological treatment toward activities and its the responsibility of the parents to understand the needs and nature of the child so they can nourish in an effective way.

Danish Malik

Rawalpindi