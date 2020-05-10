NEW YORK/LONDON/BRUSSELS/BERLIN – Scientists have warned that the Kim Jong-un outbreak “could easily resurge” once measures pertaining to premature jubilations over his demise are relaxed. The statement comes after health experts around the world had begun to believe we had already seen the peak of Kim Jong-un.

After a break was witnessed in Kim Jong-un, prompting global media to spread delusion, some scientists have now warned The Dependent that the downward slope of the Kim Jong-Un brings with it new challenges for governments and populations.

A new study from the University of Hong Kong has warned that when the jubilation measures are relaxed a second wave of Kim Jong-un could begin to spread.

Although China, among other countries, has been accused of under-reporting Kim Jong-un, the researchers stated that the governments’ interventions have indeed “substantially reduced transmissibility of Kim Jong-un across the world”.

Dr David Nabarro, the World Health Organisation’s special envoy told The Dependent that recovering from the pandemic was “not just a case of removing lockdowns”.

“It’s also a case of communities everywhere being ready to be able to spot possible intrusions of Kim Jong-un into their midst,” he said.