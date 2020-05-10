President office employees to get one-month pay as honorarium

ISLAMABAD: Employees of the President’s Secretariat will receive one-month basic pay as honorarium due to Ramzan and outbreak of COVID-19.

President Dr Arif Alvi approved a summary of the Secretariat accounts department the other day seeking grant of one-month honorarium for officers/officials on the occasion of Ramzan and outbreak of the pandemic in the country.

Taj Muhammad of the accounts department expressed that employees of the Secretariat residing in Presidential Estate Colony are strictly restricted in the boundary of the Colony, whereas the employees residing outside the Colony are bound to stay at homes.

He further mentioned that honorarium is granted to the employees of the President’s Secretariat every year.

“It is worth mentioning that most of the employees are low-paid and earn some income by working part-time in shops and other private sectors after office hours. Due to lockdown, they were not allowed to leave State Colony premises thereby discontinuing the part time jobs this badly affecting their domestic budgets,” stated in the summary.

It concluded, “Keeping in view these special circumstances, it is proposed that an incentive may please be awarded to the officers/officials/contingent paid staff of President’s Secretariat (Personal) from Grade-1 to Grade-20 of the President’s Secretariat (Personal) involves financial outlay of Rs13,878,050 whereas an amount of Rs 31,940,240 is available under the respective head during the current financial year.”