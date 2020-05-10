Politicking over sensitive issues

Leading the country to a cul-de-sac

The government’s opponents accuse it of trying to keep the business lobby sweet to gain its political and financial support even at the expense of human lives. It is claimed that in Sindh the PTI MPs incited the business community to defy the PPP government that had closed shopping centres during the lockdown. When the issue cropped up at the NCC, Prime Minister Imran Khan took recourse to ambivalence, maintaining that he supported the reopening of small businesses, without precisely defining who constituted small businessmen.

Despite owing allegiance to the PTI, its provincial governments are wary of hasty steps that could lead to tragic consequences for the population, thus weakening them politically. On Friday the Punjab Information Minister said the issue is yet to be decided. On Saturday, all markets were allowed to open in the province for four days a week only, with traders made responsible for implementing the SOPs. The Sindh Chief Minister however maintained that the decision taken at the NCC allowed only small shops in residential areas to open while the major shopping centres in Karachi will remain closed as before. He was however willing to meet the business community to discuss its problems.

The display of religiosity by Mr Khan is partly aimed at silencing the religious parties who are critical of his Westernized past. Display of religiosity is however also meant to garner the support of the backward segments of population which are superstitious, believe in conspiracy theories, hate minorities and are generally xenophobic. Realising the dangers posed by mass gatherings in Ramzan, a number of Muslim countries had advised people to offer prayers at home. Mr Khan however continued to allow taraveeh and other prayers in the mosques despite reports that SOPs were being widely violated. The leaders of the Shia community have now told the government that they too would take out the traditional mourning processions on Youm-e-Ali all over the country. As was the case with taraveeh congregations, it would be difficult to persuade the milling crowds to observe the SOPs. Imran Khan opened the dykes to please one section of the clergy. He cannot deny permission to others. The country will have to bear the consequences of an unreasonable policy.