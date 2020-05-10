PMDC registers over 5,000 doctors in 25 days

ISLAMABAD: Despite operating with limited staff due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) managed to issue more than 5,000 registration certificates in 25 days since it was reopened.

PMDC Spokesperson Hina Shoukat said that all stakeholders and doctors appreciated their efforts. Out of a backlog of 6,534 pending registration, PMDC was able to process over 5,000 in 25 days, she added.

She also said that doctors from across the country and abroad have expressed pleasure at the PMDC’s revival and the issuance of registration certificates. In the past 25 days, the PMDC staff worked day and night to issue these certificates, she added.

The PMDC spokesperson said that since the office opened, they have received approximately 5,500 new applications for registration. “Keeping COVID-19 in mind, the doctors are requested to post their documents to PMDC to avoid any convenience,” she said.

She also said that the PMDC is facing problems in printing because of its past closure and the coronavirus outbreak. Despite this, the National Printing Press has been requested to issue these certificates on an urgent basis, she added.

She further said that at the moment, the PMDC is trying to issue provisional registration certificates on priority to fresh doctors as they are already late for house jobs and there is a dire need for doctors at the moment.