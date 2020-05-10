PM, COAS call NA speaker to inquire about health

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Sunday telephoned National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser to inquire about his health.

In a phone call with the premier, Qaiser said he was feeling better after following doctors’ instructions and expressed the optimism that he would get well soon. Imran wished him well and prayed for his swift recovery.

Separately, the army chief held a telephonic conversation with Asad Qaiser and inquired about his health. Bajwa expressed good wishes for the NA speaker’s health and prayed for his early recovery.

Asad Qaiser was admitted to a private hospital after his lungs reportedly showed signs of inflammation. He will likely be discharged from the hospital tomorrow (Monday), according to his spokesperson. He feels much better now, he added.

Earlier, on April 30, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. “My coronavirus test has come back positive. I have quarantined myself in my house,” Qaiser tweeted.