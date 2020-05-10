NDMA delivers protective medical gear to Balochistan govt

QUETTA: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Sunday dispatched the fifth consignment of personal protection equipment (PPE) kits for doctors and health workers of Balochistan.

According to the NDMA spokesperson, medical equipment has been dispatched to four hospitals in the province.

The PPE kits include surgical masks, N-95 masks, protective gowns, gloves, shoe covers, surgical head covers, face shields, protective goggles and sanitisers.

The consignment included three thermocycler testing machines, 20,000 testing kits, 20,000 surgical masks, 6000 D-95 and ten thousand KN-95 masks, 14,000 protective suits, 16,000 pairs of gloves and five hundred gowns.

Additionally, 500 face shields, 800 protective glasses and eight thousand sanitizer bottles have also been sent to Balochistan.