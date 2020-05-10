Marriyum demands parliamentary probe into drugs scandal

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday demanded that a parliamentary committee should be formed to investigate the massive Indian drugs import scandal to fix responsibility of corruption of billions of rupees.

In a statement, the former information minister accused Prime Minister Imran Khan of being responsible for the destruction of the country’s healthcare system and the problems caused the people because the “massive failure” of his government.

She said that PM Imran, who also holds heads the Health Ministry, should answer to the nation for his “corrupt actions”. She added that like all other institutions, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has destroyed the country’s healthcare infrastructure.

She said that the Pakistan Medical and Dental Association is still not functional despite stringent court orders, which is the most blatant contempt of court. The largest hospital in Islamabad is running on makeshift arrangements while the premier has not even been able to appoint a health secretary, she added.

Marriyum said that the National Institute for Rehabilitation and Medicine and Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan are both running without a permanent head and there still is no director general health.

She pointed out that the PTI shut down 20 healthcare projects started by PML-N “just to satisfy vengeance and prejudice” and “shamelessly rebranded Nawaz Sharif’s Sehat Card as Insaf Sehat Card to claim credit”.

“Even today, 85 per cent of COVID tests have been done by three medical facilities established by Shehbaz Sharif. PML-N made the hepatitis programme laboratory, the Forensic Science Agency and Punjab Kidney and Liver Institute during its last tenure,” she added.

Marriyum said that visionary leaders are measured by their legacy and the medical facilities commisioned and inaugurated by them. “Even today Shahbaz in the frontline of combating COVID-19 at all fronts while Imran and his government has nothing but confusion and devastation for the people of Pakistan,” she added.