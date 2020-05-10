Locusts destroy crops in Sehwan Sharif

KARACHI: Swarms of locusts attacked crops which were ready for harvesting in Sehwan Sharif on Sunday.

The attack badly damaged crops as the affected farmers urged for immediate action by the authorities to save their crops from being damaged completely.

It is being feared that the locust attack could lead to a major disaster for farmers in Sehwan and they have sought out government’s help on the matter.

Earlier on May 5, swarms of locusts landed in Karachi suburbs and once again attacked crops in Kathore and Gadap areas. It was the second attack of locusts in Karachi and the government must help the local farmers in saving their crops, said the farmers.

On April 25, a high-level meeting of the provincial government was informed in a briefing that new swarms of locusts from Iran could enter Sindh by May 15.