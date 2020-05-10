Islamabad admin extends lockdown for 3 weeks with exemptions

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has extended the lockdown restrictions for another three weeks till May 31 with certain exemptions provided to traders and businessmen.

According to a notification issued from District Magistrate Hamza Shafqaat’s office dated May 9, all industries which are included in the second phase of the construction sector, all factories which are not included in the negative list, including the export industry, all retail shops, community markets and small shops excluding large shopping malls and all parks, trails, golf clubs, tennis courts and similar facilities with no public gathering are allowed to reopen businesses.

However, shops are allowed to remain open for five days a week from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm and will remain closed on the weekends.

The measure comes as people across Pakistan crowded markets on Saturday after a nationwide coronavirus lockdown was eased, despite the country recording its second-highest daily infection toll.

In Islamabad, the infection swelled to 609 as of Sunday noon, according to the national database.