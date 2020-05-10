Govt to seal off COVID-19 hotspots as toll crosses 30,000

–Umar urges people to take responsibility of controlling COVID-19

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Sunday announced that it will seal all the neighborhoods that have been identified as COVID-19 hotspots as the country’s toll crossed the 30,000 mark.

With 30,334 infections in total, Punjab and Sindh have the highest number of infections, reporting 11,093 and 11,480 cases, respectively. Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) have reported 1,935 and 4,669 cases each. In Islamabad and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), the cases swelled to 641 and 430, respectively. However, Azad Kashmir has the lowest number of cases, with 86 infections so far.

With 8,023 recoveries, at least 659 people have succumbed to the infectious disease in the country to date.

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar urged the people to take responsibility of adopting precautionary measures issued by the government and health departments to control the coronavirus outbreak.

“Apart from all efforts of health teams, administration and use of technology to contain the disease, the most powerful activist is every individual who has the responsible to not only save himself but to save the whole society and the country from the disease,” Umar said while addressing a press conference in the federal capital.

Appreciating the people’s behavior, he expressed satisfaction that majority of the people were following the precautionary measures issued by the government to prevent spread of COVID-19.

Umar, who heads the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on coronavirus, said that it had become even more important to adopt precautionary measures when the government had decided to ease lockdown to provide the people opportunities of earning livelihoods.

He said that the coronavirus situation in the country was not out of control however in case of any emergency, the government was fully prepared to cope with the situation.

The minister said that the decision of gradual lifting of lockdown was unanimously taken to ensure that the daily wagers and small businessmen should not lose their sources of income.

But on the other hand, he said, the numbers of COVID patients were also increasing. “The people cannot be left without employment for a long time, therefore, the government has adopted such a system through which the daily routine life could be ensured along with strict measures to control the disease,” he maintained.

The minister said the big policy decisions had already been taken and now the government was ensuring operational implementation on the ground. He said that all provincial and federal government departments and armed forces were working together to implement this system.

He specifically appreciated the NCOC team who was working diligently since March 31 without any break. Umar informed the media that the testing, tracking and quarantining strategy was being fully implemented.

He said that the number of tests in the country had increased from 473 tests on March 15 to over 31,000 tests on May 9. “Now 70 laboratories across the country have the capacity of testing for corona disease which possess all necessary equipment required for the testing,” he added.

During the briefing, Umar also gave a presentation to show how the government was implementing its new strategy.

He said that smart lock down system had started working on ground. Under this system, he add, with the help of technology, the government got to know the number of cases in various areas of the country, and the health teams approach those areas and decide which streets or localities are to be sealed.

He informed the media that in Punjab, smart lockdown was enforced at 359 points, while in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) the number was at 177. He said that at present 165 corona patients were on oxygen out of which 85 were on ventilators in various hospitals across the country while over 5,500 corona patients were admitted in the hospitals.

The minister said that the National Information Technology Board (NITB) had developed a web portal in which record of 424 hospitals was being up loaded through which the users would be able to know about the available facilities in those hospitals for COVID patients. He said that each hospital would have separate login ID through which details of available facilities would be obtained.

Furthermore, he said, the Punjab government had also developed a mobile application through which the people would have access to information about the availability of health facilities, beds and ventilators, etc.

The minister said that the government had also made an agreement with the Rural Support Programme which was a network of thousands of community-based institutions to reach 25 per cent poor communities across the country.

He said that the Punjab government had also notified allowing the coronavirus patients to quarantine themselves at home if they had no need of hospitalisation. Umar also congratulated the Punjab government for developing an app that can inform rescue services of the nearest hospitals if they pick up a suspected patient who is experiencing symptoms,

The planning minister cited the services of healthcare professionals, rescue workers, cleaners and other frontline workers and said that it was the responsibility of every citizen to follow precautions so that the virus spread would not get out of control.

Earlier in April, the prime minister had announced to employ the track and trace system of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) to monitor the situation.

PUNJAB ISSUES ADVISORY FOR HOME ISOLATION:

Earlier in the day, the Punjab government issued official guidelines for home isolation for COVID-19 patients.

According to the notification issued by the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, patients who have tested positive but are asymptomatic or are experiencing mild symptoms will be eligible for isolation at home or at a facility notified or established by the government.

The Home Isolation Committee will determine if a patient qualifies for home isolation by confirming that there are “sufficient number of single rooms […] to accommodate one or more than one COVID-19 patient(s)”. In addition to it, the committee will also check the “level of education of the family” and their general understanding of the disease

Patients isolated at home will be bound to monitor and report their symptoms to the health department daily. They will also be bound to comply with the testing protocols set by the government.

Positive patients isolating at home should have to undergo a retest on day 10 of the isolation period.

According to the department, some 125,988 tests have been conducted so far. It added that 184 healthcare workers have been affected by the virus in the province.