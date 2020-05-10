Govt to seal off Covid-19 hotspots as toll close to 30,000

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Sunday announced that it will seal all the neighborhoods that have been identified as the Covid-19 “hotspots” as the country’s toll moved closer to 30,000 mark.

With 29,417 infections in total, Punjab and Sindh have the highest number of infections, reporting 11,093 and 10,771 cases, respectively. Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have reported 1,935 and 4,509 cases each. In Islamabad and Gilgit-Baltistan, the infection swelled to 609 and 421, respectively. However, Azad Kashmir has the lowest number of cases, with 79 infections so far.

With 7,889 recoveries, at least 636 people have succumbed to the infectious disease in the country to date.

Addressing a press conference, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said that with the help of the latest data, the government will impose a “smart lockdown” to curb the spread of the disease. He seconded Prime Minister Imran Khan who has time and again said that the government could not impose an indefinite lockdown as it would have had a devastating effect on the low-income class.

However, Umar clarified it does not mean that all preventive measures will be lifted.

Asked about the virus “hotspots”, the minister said that the government was using the latest technology to pinpoint the emerging hotspots. According to him, efforts to create a web portal to collect data from across the country were underway. Hospitals from all provinces and territories could feed data in the portal so that all the information can be collected in one place, he said.

Earlier in April, the prime minister had announced to employ the track and trace system of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) to monitor the situation.

Umar also congratulated the Punjab government for developing an app that can inform rescue services of the nearest hospitals if they pick up a suspected patient who is experiencing symptoms,

He also urged people to continue taking preventive measures as it was “more important now than ever”.

The planning minister cited the services of healthcare professionals, rescue workers, cleaners and other frontline workers and said that it was the responsibility of every citizen to follow precautions so that the virus spread would not get out of control.

PUNJAB ISSUES ADVISORY FOR HOME ISOLATIONS:

Earlier in the day, the Punjab government issued official guidelines for home isolation for Covid-19 patients.

According to the notification issued by the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, patients who have tested positive but are asymptomatic or are experiencing mild symptoms will be eligible for isolation at home or at a facility notified or established by the government.

The Home Isolation Committee will determine if a patient qualifies for home isolation by confirming that there are “sufficient number of single rooms […] to accommodate one or more than one Covid-19 patient(s)”. In addition to it, the committee will also check the “level of education of the family” and their general understanding of the disease

Patients isolated at home will be bound to monitor and report their symptoms to the health department daily. They will also be bound to comply with the testing protocols set by the government.

Positive patients isolating at home should have to undergo a retest on day 10 of the isolation period.

According to the department, some 125,988 tests have been conducted so far. It added that 184 healthcare workers have been affected by the virus in the province.