SPACE – The ‘natural order of matter’ was shaken as astronomers studying a distant galaxy cluster say they’ve got a new record-holder for the largest explosion ever witnessed in the universe since the Big Bang.

The scientists claim that the blast, observed over the past week, has come from a supermassive black hole created as part of the universe rearranging itself after dealing with a thrust that has never been seen.

According to sources, this push has come from the planet earth, which hosts two individuals Hamza Ali Abbasi and Shaan Shahid, who came together, defying all odds to, to talk sense within a span of four Earth days.

Scientists observing the phenomenon have revealed that the odds of this happening were one in 390 million, which is also the distance in light-years of the galaxy that witnessed its clusters exploding.

According to sources, the phenomenon was witnessed when Shaan Shahid criticised the Pakistani government for prioritising Turkish dramas over local ones, and Hamza Abbasi admitted that he was wrong to label certain sects non-Muslim.

“We’ve seen outbursts in the centers of galaxies before but this one is really, really massive. And we know why it’s so big,” writes astrophysicist Melanie Roger in The Astrophysical Journal.

“It happened because the unlikeliest phenomenon happened. But it happened very slowly, the sense came ever so slowly, like an explosion in slow motion that took place over hundreds of millions of years.”