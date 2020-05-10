In eyes of PM, nobody is above law, says info minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Sunday Prime Minister Imran Khan had proved with his action that no one was above law in Naya Pakistan.

The minister, in a tweet, said the opposition had been in shock on the release of the sugar inquiry report as no other political government in the country’s history had ever made such a report public.

The past rulers not only tried to hide their wrongdoings but also defended their illegal actions publicly, he added.

On April 4, two probe reports by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) were made public which named PTI leaders Jahangir Tareen, Khusro Bakhtiar, PML-Q’s Monis Elahi and their relatives as the beneficiaries of the crises. However, contrary to the expectations, the report did not hold anyone responsible for the artificial shortage.

Subsequently, on April 6, while terming the inquiry reports on sugar and wheat crises in the country “unprecedented”, Prime Minister Imran said he would wait for a detailed forensic report, which is expected to be released on April 25, on the matter before taking action against anyone.

He vowed that no powerful lobby would be able to gain undue profit and create an artificial shortage of essential items in the future.