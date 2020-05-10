Easing the lockdown

Business as usual

The lockdown has been somewhat eased-perhaps at the expense of more vulnerable sections of the populace-in order to save the tottering economy.

The announcement was made by the Prime Minister ominously the very day the pandemic at its deadliest peak, took 46 lives. He with his point-man Asad Umar have been crowing for some time now that the economy has to be revived come what may. Otherwise the poor and the dispossessed majority will die of hunger.

The other day Umar made the specious argument that more people on the average die in road accidents every year than owing to coronavirus pandemic. Perhaps it did not occur to him that road accidents do not spread like a virus.

As usual our hukamrans (leaders) are banking on the benevolence of Allah. But this is like playing Russian roulette with the nation.

Perhaps Khan has been advised to go by the now much talked about Yale study that contends whether shuttering the economy for weeks or months and mass unemployment are reasonable costs to pay? It sounds heartless.

Nonetheless, it talks about saving lives but not at the expense of entirely compromising economic growth. That is why countries like the US and the France, Germany, Italy and Spain are going towards a gradual easing. Perhaps the US is the only exception where President Donald Trump, despite an exponential increase in those affected and dying owing to the deadly virus, is insisting the states to open up.

Most countries are doing it only after the Covid-19 graph has plateaued and number of affected is declining by the day. Pakistan is unique in the sense that we are opening up at a time when the pandemic graph is shooting up.

That is why both Punjab and Sindh that witnessed a record number of Covid-19 cases in single day have decided to extend the lockdown for some more time.

This could result in a huge increase in number of those affected and deaths in the coming weeks. The kind of mass demoralisation this will create, we might end up with the worst of both worlds – massive human depredation as well as a tottering economy.

On the other hand, despite difficult times for the entire nation, it is largely business as usual. Take the case of NAB (National Accountability Bureau). Perhaps completely oblivious of the present environment it has redoubled its efforts to hound politicians.

The PML-N (Pakistan Muslim league-Nawaz) and the PPP (Pakistan People’s Party) leadership were already on NAB’s radar. But now in its quixotic pursuit it has nabbed the Chaudhrys of Gujrat.

Their party PML-Q is an ally of the ruling party at the federal level but most crucially in Punjab where the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) has a very thin majority. Both Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Pervez Elahi have challenged before the Lahore High Court NAB’s decision to re-open a 19 years old inquiry against them.

Usual allegations about misuse of authority, having assets beyond means and wilful default have been made against them. However, the petitioners argue that the cases had been instituted with mala fide intentions. They are meant for political engineering and to “contain and cage” them, they claim.

The Chaudhrys are not the only one complaining. The PML-N leadership has been saying the same thing ad nauseam.

Recently PML-N president and leader of the opposition Shahbaz Sharif, was summoned thrice by NAB. After refusing twice on the pretext of being venerable to Covid-19 infection, the third time he had no option but to attend.

According to NAB he could not satisfy their interrogators regarding charges against him of money laundering and assets beyond his known sources of income. However according to his spokesperson, he was asked frivolous questions like: why he came to the NAB headquarters in his son’s car.

Later NAB recanted the presser issued on its behalf. But these kinds of shenanigans have become standard operating procedure of the accountability watchdog.

It makes selective leaks to the media to tarnish the reputation of the defendants and then conveniently claim later that it had nothing to do with it. The humiliating manner in which incarcerated publisher Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman was photographed behind bars is another case in point.

The question that still begs an answer is why the Chaudhrys? They are staunch allies of the PTI and essentially unequivocal defenders of the ubiquitous establishment.

The other day I saw an old clip of a TV interview of former dictator Pervez Musharraf. In his signature candid style, he admits that without a little help from NAB he could not have created his house of cards.

According to him the PML-Q was carved out of PML-N with the able assistance of his intelligence sleuths and a major general (a crony of the former dictator) who was at the time DG Rangers Punjab.

The so-called Patriots were created courtesy ace quisling Faysal Saleh Hayat from the PPP when Musharraf belatedly realised that despite PML-Q’s support, he did not have the requisite numbers to from a government.

The NAB played a crucial role by reading the riot act to those politicians with skeletons in their cupboards.

But why rub the Chaudhrys the wrong way at this juncture? Perhaps for quite some time the duo’s flirtation with the Sharifs is an open secret. Shahbaz Sharif in a recent interview admitted that the PML-N relations with their erstwhile nemesis are no longer hostile but neutral.

Notwithstanding Sharif’s cautious remarks, the two parties are not only in touch but they are coordinating with each other within the parliament. The Chaudhrys, on a number of occasions have deviated from PTI’s official line if not actually criticising the government.

Pervez Elahi the other day expressed dissatisfaction with the Punjab government’s shoddy management of quarantine facilities in Lahore. Ch. Shujaat recently remarked that the PTI rank and file should leave the PML-N alone. “We will handle them”, he remarked.

Nonetheless, it remains a conundrum why the powers that be are worried about the Chaudhrys? As long as the going remains good they will keep on signing on the dotted line.

Various government spokesmen keep on brazenly claiming that NAB is an independent and autonomous institution and that the PTI government has nothing to do with its accountability drive.

They rightly contend that if NAB was such a bad idea, why did the Sharifs resist moves to abolish or reform it? In fact, its present chairman was appointed by the PML-N government in consultation with the opposition.

But when the enigmatic Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, in his signature style, claims that ‘after Eid NAB will become a Tarzan’, he further punctures the already thin facade of the accountability czar’s so-called independence.

The ruling party and the opposition in the parliament both claim that they intend to amend the NAB law. But practically speaking the PTI government has no intentions of doing so in a way that deprives it of the tool it uses to victimise the opposition in the name of accountability.

Ideally speaking, NAB should be scrapped and replaced by an across the board and transparent accountability body with a modicum of parliamentary or judicial oversight. But in the present milieu this is tantamount to asking for the moon.