Coronavirus affects Tourism

I would like to shed some light on the Pakistan’s domestic tourism industry. After extensive four decade battle of terrorism in Pakistan, domestic tourism industry besides other industries restores its breath in a country. Majority countries who declared Pakistan as terrorist state are now declaring Pakistan as the best holiday destination for 2019. Even Pakistan topped Forbes and Conde Nast Traveller’s list of best holiday destinations for 2020. Stable security situation, road improvements (extension of KKH and motorways under CPEC project), and intense promotional campaigns at national and international levels (by involving famous vloggers and bloggers and social media activists) contributed constructively to the growth in tourism. However, visit of the royal couple Prince William and Kate Middleton (UK), the maiden visit of the Buddhist Monks, and visit of thousands of Sikh pilgrims to Nankana Sahib birthplace through Kartarpur Corridor on his 550th anniversary attracted the international media attention. After the announcement of the online visa facility for travellers also boost the domestic tourism in Pakistan. Almost 50 million tourists including domestic tourists visited different places of Pakistan. Even Balochistan and Waziristan received special attention of worldwide famous vloggers and bloggers.

Unfortunately by the end of Jan 2020, coronavirus pandemic change the situation of the entire world. The World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) has alerted that “the COVID-19 pandemic could lead to a loss of $ 300-500 billion in tourism receipts globally”. Focus on forced lockdown, staying at home, social distancing, and self-imposed quarantine affected social, economical and educational development poorly and significantly. Tourism is one of the global economic sectors severely affected by a coronavirus pandemic. Pakistan’s tourism and transportation sectors are also affected poorly as public transportation got n including flights, markets closed, public places closed, restaurants and hotels closed, as well as economic crisis is going on especially for poor, daily wagers, or who involved in low salary employments. In major cities, hotels are transformed into quarantine centres for abroad returned Pakistanis with positive cases of COVID-19 whereas mostly restaurants are now doing home delivery or takeaways. Due to coronavirus pandemic, thousands of international tourists cancelled their reservations and bookings that have negative impact on tourism community even porters, tour guides, street vendors, – all those who rely on tourist spending are suffering and affecting now. In this pandemic situation, the exact number of affectee / sufferers is uncertain. Thus, Govt. of Pakistan conducts a quick COVID-19 socioeconomic impact assessment to assess and evaluate to overcome the sufferings of tourism and affiliated sectors.

Ahmad Nadeem

Lahore