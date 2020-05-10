Common culture

From the inception of the 21st century, the world of film production is dominated by Indian and English production houses.

As a being nation, we mostly spend our leisure on streaming standard movies instead of book reading, and the absence of standard movies on Muslim culture adds insult to the injury. At the end of the day, Muslims also tend towards Indian and English movies. As a result, our youth is so influenced by their culture, because they perceive charm from them. I would love to write a letter of gratitude and affection to the team “Dirilis Ertugrul” and President Erdogan for introducing Muslim youth to their Islamic norms and their forefathers by creating a masterpiece of Ertugrul. Because of this, it is the very first time that Muslims around the globe feel proud to present their heroes from Muslims instead of Indian or white ones. In the end, I would express my wishful thinking about the PTV. They should also go for the creation of such a masterpiece to make Muslims familiar with Islamic culture and their forefathers. So that we feel proud of our Islam.

Fari Ahmed

Havelia