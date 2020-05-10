China sends medical experts to Pakistan for COVID-19 assistance

BEIJING: China has sent a medical team of two doctors and four nurses along with 250kg medical supplies from Hubei Province to Pakistan to help the country tackle the COVID-19 outbreak.

The medical team is led by He Wenke, the deputy chief physician from the Department of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine of China’s Yichang No 1 Hospital.

All of the six members have fought on the frontline against COVID-19 before. “We will spare no effort to provide anti-epidemic medical services and work together with our Pakistani friends to overcome difficulties,” He Wenke said.

The China Economic Net (CEN) reported that the medical personnel were sent on the invitation of China Three Gorges Corporation (CTGC) to provide medical support amid COVID-19 pandemic for the Pakistani and Chinese staff working on the Karot Hydropower Project.

Workforce related to the project includes 3,500 Pakistanis and some 500 Chinese citizens. As the project reaches a crucial point in process while COVID-19 still haunts Pakistan, the arrival of China’s experienced medics is of great significance.

Planned on Jhelum River, the Karot Hydropower Project is an under construction run-of-river concrete-core rockfill gravity dam in Pakistan, with a planned installed capacity of 720 MW.

It is one of the important investment projects of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).