962 COVID-19 positive cases reported in Rawalpindi so far

RAWALPINDI: Around 3,914 COVID-19 suspects have so far been brought to the quarantine facilities of the district, out of which 962 cases were tested positive who were provided with the required treatment and 242 discharged after recovery.

According to daily situation report issued by the Punjab Directorate of Public Relations (DPR), 372 COVID-19 confirmed patients were admitted in different hospitals of the city, including 149 who belong to Rawal Town, 67 from Potohar Town, 88 from Rawalpindi Cantt, 23 from Gujar Khan, 32 from Taxila, four from Kahuta, three from Kalar Syedan, and six from Murree.

“The test results of 2,369 suspects were negative while reports of 683 are still awaited.

The DPR said that 302 patients were quarantined in isolation at homes while 242 discharged after recovery.

It may be noted here that 46 coronavirus patients died in the district whereas residents were advised not to visit Kalyam Awan tehsil Gujarkhan, Dheri Hassanabad, Dhoke Paracha, Dhoke Ratta, Dhoke Mangtal, Ammar Pura, Zafar ul Haq Road, Satellite Town, and Wah Cantt as positive cases were constantly being reported from these areas.