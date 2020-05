KARACHI: At least 36 more cops of Sindh police have caught coronavirus, raising the number of coronavirus positive cops in Sindh to 151.

Police sources said that the new cases were detected in the last two days, adding that two cops have already died due to the virus, while 119 others are hospitalised, one of whom is in critical condition.

They said that so far, 26 cops have recovered from the viral disease in Sindh.